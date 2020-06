Try These Refreshing Summer Drinks To Beat Scorching Heat

Staying hydrated is the most important factor to deal with the soaring heat. Try these cooling beverages to keep yourself fresh in this scorching summer.

We are facing one of the hottest summers every recorded in the country. With these kind of temperature, it becomes extremely difficult to maintain health and stay fit.

Staying hydrated is the most important factor to deal with the blistering heat. Enjoying your favourite beverages to beat the heat and proper hydration to the body sounds like a great idea. But these beverage delights come loaded with sugar and calories. Sugary beverage intake is significantly associated with a number of health issues.

Even WHO guideline recommend adults and children should reduce their daily intake of free sugar to less than 10 percent of their total energy intake. A further reduction to below 5 percent or roughly 25 grams (6 teaspoons) per day would provide additional health benefits.

"Believe it or not but you can now enjoy your favourite thirst quenching summer coolers and beverages without compromising on the taste or on your health. It is time to replace sugar with a natural, zero calorie and great tasting sweetener such as Stevia to make your favourite beverages healthy, hydrating and refreshing. It can be part of a healthy lifestyle when it comes to looking for ways to reduce sugar and calories for your family," says Navneet Singh, VP Asia Pacific and Head of South Asia region at PureCircle.

Try these great tasting and refreshing summer beverages sweetened with Stevia to beat the blistering heat and enjoy summer.



GINGER MINT LEMONADE



Ingredient (1 Serving):



-Water 1cup (2000ml)

-Lemon -1 tablespoon

-Mint -15-20 leaves

-Ginger- 1 teaspoon

-Sugar free green 2 ½ scoops



Recipe

-Take a cup of water in a pan and add 1 tsp fresh ginger.

-Simmer for 10 minutes at low heat then keep aside and steep for another 30 minutes.

-After 30 min strain the ginger extract in a bowl.

-Lightly Crush mint leaves in another bowl with help of rolling pin or in pestle mortar.

-Add lemon juice, ginger extract, sugar free green & remaining water (cold).

-Mix all ingredients, remove mint leaves.

-Pour the mixture into glasses and garnish with a slice of lemon.



MANGO LASSI

Ingredient (1 Serving):

-Mango pulp/mango slice-1cup (100g)

-Curd-1/2 cup (50g)

-Water-1cup (100g)

-Cardamom powder-1 teaspoon (0.5g)

-Sugar free green (3 scoops)



Recipe

-Pour mango pulp in a blender and add curd,cardamom powder, water & sugar free green.

-Blend it for 2 min or until it form a smooth blend.

-Pour blend in a glass, garnish with few mango cube shape pieces.

MANGO GINGER LEMONADE



Ingredient (1 serving):



-Mango puree -1/2 cup(50ml)

-Water -2cup (250ml)

-Ginger shredded -1 teaspoon

-Sugar free green- 3 scoops

-Lemon juice -2 Table spoon



Recipe:



-Take half cup of water in a pan and add 1 tsp fresh ginger.

-Simmer for 10 minutes at low heat then keep aside and steep for another 30 minutes.

-After 30 min strain the ginger extract in a bowl.

-Add lemon juice to it, then add mango puree, 3 scoop sugar free green & remaining water (cold).

-Mix all ingredients with hand or blend for 10-20 sec.

-Pour the mixture into glasses and garnish with mango slice.



MANGO SHAKE



Ingredient (1 serving:)

-Milk 1cup (125ml)

-Mango slices 3/4cup (100ml)

-Sugar free green 3 scoops

-Almond (2 pieces)

-Raisins 4 pieces



Recipe

-Chopped mango slice into small pieces.

-Add mango pieces, 3 scoop of sugar free green & milk into the blender.

-Blend until everything mix uniformly.

-Pour shake into the glass and garnish with chopped almonds and raisins.



NIMBU PANI



Ingredient (1 serving):



-Lemon (1 medium size)

-Chilled Water- 2 glass (400ml)

-Rock salt- as preferred

-Mint leaves (8 leaves)

-Sugar free green (4 scoop)

-Cumin powder (optional)

-Chat masala (optional)



Recipe:

-Take chilled water in a vessel.

-Slice lemon & squeeze the juice with squeezer. Discard the seed.

-Add black salt, mint leaves & sugar free green.

-Mix all ingredients.

-Serve chilled