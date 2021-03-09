Shri Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, Government of India, and Mr. Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India, also released the ‘Women Achievers’ report that documents the extraordinary lives of some of #NewIndia's most talented women.

Photo: Invest India Facebook Page

WCD Ministry, Invest India Ink MoU On Nutrition And Other Areas

Invest India will conduct research and seek international cooperation in capacity building

The ministry of women and child development (WCD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Invest India to enhance co-operation in the areas of nutrition, child protection and development, women empowerment and convergent capacity building.

“Invest India Missions/EAP Desk will support the efforts of the Ministry in strategic and policy support, international cooperation, convergence, impact assessment, sustained behaviour change communication and in the creation of a participatory ecosystem geared towards creating large-scale impact,” the ministry said in a statement after the signing of the MoU on Monday.

To formulate, design and conduct strategic research for the Ministry, DRISHTI under Invest India will conduct input and output analysis research, and other research as per requirement including coordinating with research agencies for primary, secondary and tertiary research, the ministry added.

Invest India is the national investment promotion and facilitation agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India.

Set up in 2009 as a non-profit venture under the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, Invest India focuses on sector-specific investor targeting and development of new partnerships to enable sustainable investments in India.

It also actively works with several states to build capacity as well as bring in global best practices in investment targeting, promotion and facilitation areas.