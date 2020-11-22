Watch: Outlook Poshan Chhattisgarh-- The Pandemic And The Way Ahead

Three eminent experts discuss how Chhattisgarh can ensure that it’s nutrition programme remains on track despite the pandemic.

Outlook Poshan Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh chief minister, Mr Bhupesh Baghel, kicked off the Outlook Poshan Chhattisgarh Campaign on Saturday, pledging that despite the pandemic, his aim of making his state malnutrition free within the next three years was still on track.

In the first webinar of the series, watch Ms Purnima Menon, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute, and theme leader for South Asia Nutrition Programs in IFPRI’s Poverty, Health, and Nutrition Division, Mr Job Zachariah, head of the UNICEF office for Chhattisgarh, and Dr Alok Ranjan, Country Lead, Nutrition; ICO at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, discuss how the state handled nutrition during the pandemic, and ways and means to improve this system to ensure that the poorest of the poor are not deprived of nutrition during these troubled times. Watch this fascinating discussion here: