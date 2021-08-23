Spotlight

The Probiotic Institute

With more than 55 million hits on “probiotics online, it can be hard to find science-based information from trustworthy sources. As an industry leader, Chr. Hansen launched The Probiotics Institute – a new platform providing educational and scientific content on probiotics and the human microbiome.

As the interest in probiotics and the microbiome continues to grow – not least during the past year where the world has found itself in unprecedented times – so does the number of misconceptions about probiotics and their benefits. A new initiative from Chr. Hansen, the world’s most sustainable biotech company, sets out to demystify and provide information about probiotics to healthcare professionals and B2B customers on a global scale.

Going live today, The Probiotics Institute by Chr. Hansen™ is a new global online platform dedicated to educate and inspire about the world of probiotics and the human microbiome. The aim is to provide relevant and engaging content on probiotics and the probiotic strains and solutions scientifically documented. Available first in English and, subsequently, in several other languages, the information is presented in an easily understandable format.

“We are excited to launch this platform across a number of important markets to provide an even better service and inspiration to our B2B customers and health care professionals. We have a strategic ambition to shape the global probiotics market through scientific leadership and expansion into new B2B customer groups and segments, and this initiative should be seen as a step in that direction,” says Christian Barker, executive vice president of Chr. Hansen’s Health & Nutrition Division.

A scientific approach to probiotics

The Probiotics Institute is designed to give visitors the optimal user experience. The platform provides scientific information about the usage and different benefits of probiotics, ranging from infants to seniors, and includes a guide for choosing the right probiotics.

“It is our ambition that The Probiotics Institute will foster the engagement of users and become a natural forum of reference and interaction for healthcare professionals and professional science communities,” elaborates Kevin Mehring, senior vice president for Human Health, Chr. Hansen.

“We know that it can be challenging for healthcare professionals and our business partners to distinguish reliable evidence from many conflicting scientific studies of varying quality. We want to help them make informed choices in the probiotic jungle. We will do this by providing high-quality content on The Probiotics Institute, relevant for professionals needing information, scientific data or educational content within the field of probiotics,” Mehring explains.

“As a leader in the probiotics industry we want to demonstrate Chr. Hansen’s commitment to education and increase the general awareness about probiotics with healthcare professionals and our B2B customers, based on our scientific approach to research and innovation,” concludes Mehring.

Visit https://global.theprobioticsin... to learn more about the fascinating world of probiotics and the human microbiome and explore the potential they hold for health and well-being.

The Probiotics Institute provides science-based information on subjects like

• Human microbiome

• Infant health

• Immune health

• General information on probiotics

• Scientific studies data

________________________________________

Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable biotech company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.