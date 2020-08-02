The Pandemic Cookbook

Here's some recipes for a delicious meal which will also help boost your immunity.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have driven many of us up the wall. For others, it’s been a time for reading, learning, picking up new skills or hobbies or polishing old ones. Here’s a few recipes which made the grade.



Recipes to beat the lockdown blues.

All these recipes serve three





1. Herbal Rice:



Ingredients:



-Mint leaves (Pudina)

-Coriander leaves (dhaniya)

-Basil leaves

-Mixed Herb seasoning

-Kasoori Methi-a small pinch

-Onions

-Garlic

-Rice



Preparation:



-Cook the rice so that it is ready to serve

-In a saucepan, pour some olive oil

-Once the oil has heated, put the finely chopped onions and crushed garlic and let it get cooked.

-Sprinkle a pinch of salt.

-Add some ginger-garlic paste and fry.

-After all the ingredients are cooked, start adding herbs to the mixture.Saute the herbs for a few minutes

-Add some butter to enhance the taste.

-Add the cooked rice and mix everything gently.

-Sprinkle some black pepper too. Serve hot.

2. Malai Methi Paneer



An exquisite north Indian dish



Ingredients:



-Cumin seeds (Around one tsp.)

-Charmagaj (Around 2 tbsp)

-Sesame seeds (Around 2 tbsp)

-Cashewnuts (About 3 tbsps)

-Butter (Depending on the taste)

-Cream (Depending on the taste)

-Flour ( Around I tbsp)

-Milk (Around one and 12 cup)

-Paneer (About 5 cubes)

-Ginger and garlic paste (According to taste)

-Coriander leaves-finely chopped

-Kasoori methi (2 tbsps)

-Garam masala (1 tsp)

-Salt (According to taste)



Preparation:

-Mix the cumin seeds, charmagaj, sesame seeds and cashews and soak them for an hour. Grind into a fine white paste, and keep it separately.

- Cut the paneer into cubes. Fry the paneer cubes till they attain a golden brown colour.

-Put the cubes into a bowl filled with water and add some salt to it for the cubes to get softened.

-Squeeze the water out of the cubes gently and add some curd and salt, mix everything properly. Keep aside.

- In a pan heat a little oil, add some cumin seeds. When the cumin starts to splutter add the onion, ginger and garlic paste. Add a pinch of turmeric. Fry for some time.

- Add the white paste prepared earlier. Fry till nicely done.

- Add the Paneer cubes. Saute for sometime. Add some water and cover with a lid.

- Mix the flour and the milk. Remove the lid. Add the flour and the milk mixture, Kasoori methi, butter and the garam masala. Add salt according to taste.

-Let it boil for sometime till the gravy thickens a bit. Add the cream as an add-on for the taste.

-You may add a little water if the curry is too dry.

-Serve hot garnished with finely chopped coriander leaves.



3. Falafel with Hummus Sauce:



Falafel is an exotic delicacy prepared using several herbs. Native to the Middle-East, it also nutritious. The Hummus sauce is a savoury dish prepared out of boiled chickpeas, garlic and lemon, and is severed with falafel.



Ingredients:



For Falafel:



-Dried Chickpeas (About 1 cup)-Soaked overnight

-Onion-1 no. ---chopped

-Ginger—a small size, chopped

-Garlic—4-5 cloves

-Mint leaves

-Coriander leaves

-A slice of bread

-Salt- to taste



For Hummus:

-Boiled chickpeas

-Roasted sesame-1 small cup and Olive oil for making the Tahini sauce

-Juice of one lemon.





Preparation:





Falafel:

-Grind soaked chickpeas, onions, garlic, ginger, coriander, and mint leaves into a coarse consistency

-Grind a piece of bread. Add the breadcrumbs to the chickpea mixture.

- Add salt according to taste. Mix well. Prepare small balls.

-Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the balls.

Hummus:

-Prepare the Tahini Sauce by grinding the roasted sesame and olive oil into a fine thick sauce.

-Grind the boiled chickpeas into a fine paste, Water should not be added but if necessary, sprinkle some

-Mix the tahini sauce with boiled chickpea paste, add lemon juice, salt and blend well.

Serve hot