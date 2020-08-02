The Pandemic Cookbook
The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have driven many of us up the wall. For others, it’s been a time for reading, learning, picking up new skills or hobbies or polishing old ones. Here’s a few recipes which made the grade.
Recipes to beat the lockdown blues.
All these recipes serve three
1. Herbal Rice:
Ingredients:
-Mint leaves (Pudina)
-Coriander leaves (dhaniya)
-Basil leaves
-Mixed Herb seasoning
-Kasoori Methi-a small pinch
-Onions
-Garlic
-Rice
Preparation:
-Cook the rice so that it is ready to serve
-In a saucepan, pour some olive oil
-Once the oil has heated, put the finely chopped onions and crushed garlic and let it get cooked.
-Sprinkle a pinch of salt.
-Add some ginger-garlic paste and fry.
-After all the ingredients are cooked, start adding herbs to the mixture.Saute the herbs for a few minutes
-Add some butter to enhance the taste.
-Add the cooked rice and mix everything gently.
-Sprinkle some black pepper too. Serve hot.
2. Malai Methi Paneer
An exquisite north Indian dish
Ingredients:
-Cumin seeds (Around one tsp.)
-Charmagaj (Around 2 tbsp)
-Sesame seeds (Around 2 tbsp)
-Cashewnuts (About 3 tbsps)
-Butter (Depending on the taste)
-Cream (Depending on the taste)
-Flour ( Around I tbsp)
-Milk (Around one and 12 cup)
-Paneer (About 5 cubes)
-Ginger and garlic paste (According to taste)
-Coriander leaves-finely chopped
-Kasoori methi (2 tbsps)
-Garam masala (1 tsp)
-Salt (According to taste)
Preparation:
-Mix the cumin seeds, charmagaj, sesame seeds and cashews and soak them for an hour. Grind into a fine white paste, and keep it separately.
- Cut the paneer into cubes. Fry the paneer cubes till they attain a golden brown colour.
-Put the cubes into a bowl filled with water and add some salt to it for the cubes to get softened.
-Squeeze the water out of the cubes gently and add some curd and salt, mix everything properly. Keep aside.
- In a pan heat a little oil, add some cumin seeds. When the cumin starts to splutter add the onion, ginger and garlic paste. Add a pinch of turmeric. Fry for some time.
- Add the white paste prepared earlier. Fry till nicely done.
- Add the Paneer cubes. Saute for sometime. Add some water and cover with a lid.
- Mix the flour and the milk. Remove the lid. Add the flour and the milk mixture, Kasoori methi, butter and the garam masala. Add salt according to taste.
-Let it boil for sometime till the gravy thickens a bit. Add the cream as an add-on for the taste.
-You may add a little water if the curry is too dry.
-Serve hot garnished with finely chopped coriander leaves.
3. Falafel with Hummus Sauce:
Falafel is an exotic delicacy prepared using several herbs. Native to the Middle-East, it also nutritious. The Hummus sauce is a savoury dish prepared out of boiled chickpeas, garlic and lemon, and is severed with falafel.
Ingredients:
For Falafel:
-Dried Chickpeas (About 1 cup)-Soaked overnight
-Onion-1 no. ---chopped
-Ginger—a small size, chopped
-Garlic—4-5 cloves
-Mint leaves
-Coriander leaves
-A slice of bread
-Salt- to taste
For Hummus:
-Boiled chickpeas
-Roasted sesame-1 small cup and Olive oil for making the Tahini sauce
-Juice of one lemon.
Preparation:
Falafel:
-Grind soaked chickpeas, onions, garlic, ginger, coriander, and mint leaves into a coarse consistency
-Grind a piece of bread. Add the breadcrumbs to the chickpea mixture.
- Add salt according to taste. Mix well. Prepare small balls.
-Heat oil in a pan and deep fry the balls.
Hummus:
-Prepare the Tahini Sauce by grinding the roasted sesame and olive oil into a fine thick sauce.
-Grind the boiled chickpeas into a fine paste, Water should not be added but if necessary, sprinkle some
-Mix the tahini sauce with boiled chickpea paste, add lemon juice, salt and blend well.
Serve hot