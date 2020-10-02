The Healthier Alternatives To Wheat Chapatis

Here are some alternatives to replace chapatti without losing any nutritional value.

Bajra Roti (L) and Theplas (R)

Roti and sabji (vegetable) together serve as a staple diet for Indians. Sometimes, they are often accompanied with rice depending on the preference of the individual. When people are so bored of consuming one sort of food, in addition to it in a small quantity itself how one can work on adding more nutrients to their diet. The monotonous diets often drive us away from home-cooked foods. This also leads to reduced intake or lack of nutrients in the body. However, a welcoming change in the regular diets can sort the issue.

Here are some alternatives to replace chapatti without losing any nutritional value.

• Thalipeeth

Thalipeeth is another amazing substitute for wheat roti. Thalipeeth contains a mix of ingredients like roasted chilli, coriander seeds, rajgira (cholaiatta), cumin seeds and rice. The powder is used to prepare a hard dough which is then used to make small round balls. .

The high availability of proteins and antioxidants present in multiple ingredients make the chapattis healthier than ever before.

• Sattulithi

Litti chokha is a traditional dish of bihar which is referred as a complete meal. The small-size dough balls, are made up of from a combination of whole wheat flours, jaw atta and chanasattu with essentials herbs onion and garlic. Moreover it is one of the way alternatives to chapatti which is roasted on coal.

• Bajra roti

Bajra is another highly nutritious flour that can be used to make rotis/breads to substitute wheat chapatis. The prepared dough is slightly harder than the usual wheat flour. The rotis are smaller in size , so as a soft variant one can add vegetables or paneer whey water to it.

• Ragi dosa

Ragi is one of the best flours rich in iron & protein content. Also it adds to the satiety for longer duration of time. It is widely used to make chapattis/ parantha with less oil / Cheela / dosa’s. Adding vegetables or curd enhances the fermentation process, along with thenutritional value.

• Thepla

Thepla is amongst the traditional Gujarati food that has high nutritional value, despite of being a vegetarian.

It is cooked using a blend of spices and Bengal gram flour. Many a times, fenugreek leaves/ spinach leaves are added. Theplas are healthy, feels full for longer intervals and release hunger slowly which in turn is beneficial for health and to accomplish daily tasks. Moreover, it also helps in managing blood sugar level. You can also try oats thepla



(The author is a lifestyle coach and diet counsellor. She tweets @Bipasha1sugati)