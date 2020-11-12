Odisha Govt To Introduce Fish In Nutrition Programme

Odisha government has signed an agreement with non-profit WorldFish for piloting the project at 50 anganwadi centres in the Mayurbhanj district

The Odisha government is planning to provide small fish to children under the age of six, pregnant and nursing women, and adolescent girls as part of the supplementary nutrition programme, officials said on Wednesday.

The Odisha government has signed an agreement with non-profit WorldFish for piloting the project at 50 anganwadi centres in the Mayurbhanj district, they said.

Fish is rich in iron, zinc, calcium, vitamin (A, B, D and E) and Omega-3 fatty acids, which would benefit children, pregnant and nursing women, and adolescent girls, officials said.

The fish will be procured from the women self-help groups, creating business opportunities for them, they said.

Based on the outcome of the pilot project, it would be scaled up, they added.