Nutrition In Every Bite Of Indian Cuisine

Indian culture is known for its authentic recipes which also acts as a source of nutrition for us. Here is a healthy recipe to enjoy!

Dal Baati Churma

India is a diversified country that comprises compromising of 29 states. is all All the states are heterogeneous and represents varied amalgamated with different cuisines which contain with great nutritional values. Indian culture is known for its authentic recipes which also acts as a source of nutrition for us.

Therse are some old traditional dishes and recipes which have been coming down since generations. They are also known as even considered as grand mom’s secret recipes, that is loaded with complete nutrition in every bite. by bite. Moreover by bringing about some innovation in the basic ingredient and managing the cooking process based on the lifestyle of current scenario one can enjoy the same taste in better way.

With a little twist in the basic ingredients and an innovative cooking style as per the availability of resources, we can add a savoury flavor and health to the recipe. For instance, opt for Indian spices, and replace sugar with a healthier alternative like jiggery.

The old tradition of using whole Indian species in food or using of jaggery instead of simple sugar were keys to achieve good health.

Here is a traditional recipe of Rrajasthan with an and one exotic healthy soup connected with Indian roots.

Dal BattiChoorma

Servings : 4; Cooking Time Ready in : 30-40 Minutes

Ingredients:

• Stuffing sattupyaaz ka Masala - 1 to 11/2 cup (assuming this is ready to use)

• Whole Wheat flour - 2 cups

• Besan/Gram flour - 1/2 Tablespoon (optional)

• Salt - as per taste

• Ghee/Clarified butter - 3 to 4 Tablespoon

• Ajwain/carom seeds - 1/2 Teaspoon

Instructions:

1. Take whole wheat flour, gram flour, salt, hand crushed ajwain/carom seeds in a bowl. Mix well with your hands.

2. Add warm ghee as moyan to it. Rub well with both hands till the flour crumbles.

3. Now kneaed the dough in tight consistency with lukewarm water. It should not be too hard nor too soft.

4. Let the dough rest for 15 to 20 mins.

5. Make small round balls of equal sizes as round balls. Place Add onea spoonful of ready masala to stuff in the center and cover from the sides to seal it properly. Gently roll it and press slightly in cross sectional way giving a cross on the top- to make baatis.

6. Brush them with slight ghee from all sides.

7. Heat appe pan/ simple pan with close lid on gas on a slow flame and place these baatis inside.in the it. Cover lid and continue cooking on low flame.

8. Keep flipping the baati at regular intervals.

9. Cook them till they change their color changes into light golden brown. You have to flip them in between , so thatto all sides to cook evenly. Check at regular intervals. It may take 10 to 12 mins to get ready.

10.Delicious 'Stuffed Baati’ is ready to be served. Serve hot. Further you can alsdo enjoy it with dal.

Since we are not baking on the tandoor less amount of time amount will be fine. Further instead of ghee we can use mustard oil also. Also, mustard oil can be used as a substitute for ghee.

Creamy Corn Cups

Servings: 2; Preparation Time: 15 Minutes; Cooking Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

• 100 g Jaggery

• 100 ml Water

• 1 tbsp Tamarind Pulp

• 1 Cinnamon Stick

• 1 Bay Leaf

• 30 g Ginger, (chopped)

• 150 g Sweet Corn

• Salt

• 50 g (3 tbsp) Garlic Mayonnaise (or use plain mayo and mix some chopped garlic with and oregano in it)

• 30 g unprocessed Cheese, (grated)

• 4-5 Mint Leaves



Directions:



• Put a pan on gas (medium flame), add jaggery, water, tamarind pulp, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, ginger, sweet corn and salt. Cover with a lid and let it cook for at least 20 minutes.

• After 20 minutes, add garlic mayonnaise and mix with a whisk. Add unprocessed cheese, and mint leaves to corn and stir well. Cook for 3-4 minutes and serve hot.warm.

(The author is a lifestyle coach and diet counsellor. She tweets @Bipasha1sugati)