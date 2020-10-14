Here are some freshly prepared recipes to battle anemia

Iron-Rich Recipes To Boost Up Your Diet

File photo

Anemia, a manifestation of under-nutrition and poor dietary intake of iron is a serious public health problem among pregnant women, infants, young children and adolescents.

It is defined as hemoglobin concentration below established cut-off levels in the blood. The recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS-4) 2015-16 suggests a high prevalence of anemia across all age groups i.e. 58% among children 6-59 months, 54% among adolescent girls (15-19 years), 53% among women of reproductive age (15-19 years) and 58% among lactating women. The decline in prevalence rates from the last NFHS-3 has been extremely low in most age groups.

Iron deficiency is thought to be the most common cause of anemia globally, but other nutritional deficiencies (including folate and vitamin B12), acute and chronic inflammation, parasitic infections, and inherited or acquired disorders that affect hemoglobin synthesis, red cell production or red blood cell survival also cause anemia. Iron deficiency anemia results in impaired cognitive and motor development in children and decreased work capacity in adults. The effects are most severe in infancy and early childhood. In pregnancy iron deficiency anemia can lead to perinatal loss, prematurity and low birth weight (LBW) babies. It can also adversely affect the body’s immune response.

The recommended dietary allowances for iron are 17 mg for an adult man, 21 mg for an adult woman, 35 mg among pregnant women, 25 mg among lactating women and between 21 mg to 32 mg for adolescent groups per day (Table 1).

The present recipes iron-rich snacks have been developed to augment the day’s diet providing up to 350 Kcal, 13g protein and 7-9 mg of iron per snack.

Vitamin A values depicted are retinol equivalents which have been computed using the formula: Beta carotene/8 + Retinol.

Here are some freshly prepared recipes:

Recipe 1: Soya Poha

Serving size: 175 gm

Ingredients:

Soya granules-30g

Rice flakes-30g

Onion-50g

Lotus stem-10g

Oil-10ml

Spices and Condiments:

Green chill-1 (Optional)

Mustard seeds- 1 tsp

Curry leaves- 5-6

Turmeric powder- 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder- 1/4 tsp

Salt as required

Lemon juice-1tsp

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Method of preparation

-Wash and chop the vegetables and keep them aside.

-Soak the rice flakes in water for 2-3 minutes and keep it aside.

-Soak the soya granules in hot water for 5-10 minutes and drain the water.

-Heat oil in a karahi and splutter mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped green chilli.

-Now add chopped vegetables to the karahi and saute’ them.

-Add soaked soya granules, rice flakes, salt, turmeric powder and red chilli powder.

-Stir the ingredients well for 2-3 minutes.

-Plate the soya poha in bowl and squeeze lemon over it.

-Your soya poha is ready to be served.

Recipe 2: Paushtik Cheela

Serving size: 145 gm

Ingredients:

Besan-50g

Soya flour-20g

Fenugreek leaves-20g

French beans-10g

Oil-10ml

Spices and Condiments:

Green chilli- 1 chilli

Ajwain- 1 tsp

Salt as per taste

Turmeric powder- 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder- 1/4 tsp

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Method of preparation:

-Mix together besan and soya flour. Add salt, red chilli powder, ajwain, turmeric powder and enough water to make a pouring

batter.

-Wash all the vegetables under the running water and finely chop the fenugreek leaves, French beans, and green chilli.

-Mix the batter and the chopped vegetables together.

-Heat a little oil and pour a large spoon of batter and spread into a thick cheela.

-Fry on both the sides to golden brown.

-Your delicious and iron rich snack is ready to be served.

Recipe 3: Haryali Bajra Khichdi

Serving size: 275 gm

Ingredients:





Bajra-35g

Bengal gram dal-30g

Lentil dal-20g

Spinach-50g

Oil-8ml

Spices and Condiments:

Cumin seeds-1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder- 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder-1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Preparation time: 20-25 minutes

Method of preparation

-First of all wash the spinach under running water and chop.

-Soak bajra, bengal gram dal and lentil dal in water separately for 1-2 hours.

-Heat the oil and cumin seeds in a kadahi. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt to taste.

-Add soaked bajra, bengal gram dal, lentil dal and chopped spinach. Mix well and pressure cook on a medium flame for 15- 20 minutes.

-Your nutritious hariyali bajra khichdi is ready to be served.



Recipe 4: Vegetable Seviyan

Serving size: 230 gm

Ingredients:

Vermicelli-45g

Soya granules-20g

Onion-40g

Lotus stem-10g

Oil-10ml

Spices and Condiments:

Garlic-1 clove

Mustard seeds-1/2 tsp

Red chilli whole- 1 chilli

Curry leaves-5-6

Salt to taste

Lemon juice- 3-4 drops

Preparation time: 20-25 minutes

Method of preparation

-Roast the vermicelli to a golden brown colour.

-Wash all the vegetables under running water and chop the lotus stem and onion.

-Soak soya granules in hot water for 20 minutes and drain and keep it aside.

-Heat the oil in karahi, splutter the mustard seeds on a medium flame. Then add the whole red chilli, finely chopped curry leaves, lotus stem, garlic, onion and fry lightly.

-Add the roasted vermicelli and soaked soya granules and stir fry for 2-3 minutes to the karahi.

-Then, add water and bring to boil, add the seasoning and cook on a low flame.

-Cook till vermicelli is dry. Add a few drops of lemon juice and serve hot.



Recipe 5: Ankurit Dal Chaat

Serving size: 220 gm

Ingredients:





Bengal gram whole-35g

Soya granules-30g

Guava-150g

Carrot - 60g

Sesame seeds-10g

Spices and Condiments:

Chaat masala-1/2 tsp

Red chilli powder-1/4 tsp

Lemon juice- 10ml (1/2 lemon)

Salt to taste

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Method of preparation

-Wash and soak bengal gram (whole) dal in water for 1 hour.

-Drain water from dal and tie it in a muslin cloth. Leave the dal undisturbed for sprouting overnight.

-Soak the soya granules in warm water for 20 minutes.

-Drain and squeeze well. Keep them in the same bowl with sprouts.

-Wash and chop the carrot and guava and keep it aside.

-Boil the sprouts in water for 5-10 minutes and drain the water from sprouts and keep it aside for cooling.

-In a medium sized bowl, add chopped carrots, guava, boiled sprouts, soya granules, roasted sesame seeds, red chilli powder, chaat masala and salt and mix well.

-Squeeze half lemon over the mixture and your chaat is ready