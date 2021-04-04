Representational Image

Hot? Forget ice cream. Stay cool with these 8 delicious, super-nutritious fruits

Each of these 8 fruits has specific health benefits. Choose the ones that are best for you, or try them all

Along with the temperature, our craving for ice-cream also soars high with the arrival of summer. Though an ice cream cone seems like just what the doctor ordered to beat the heat, let’s look at eight summer fruits that are healthier alternatives.

Fruits provide hydration during the sunny season, they keep the body healthy and do not add to the guilt of eating junk food or consuming excess sugar. Each fruit contains certain vitamins and minerals which can help you improve certain aspects of your health. To help you choose, here’s a list of easily available summer fruits and their specific benefits.

Watermelon

They are the brand ambassadors of summer. Almost 92 per cent of a watermelon is water, which makes them extremely hydrating. What’s more, they are full of potassium, antioxidants, carotenoids, carbohydrates, Vitamin A, B6, and C, calcium, thiamin, sodium, healthy protein, and fiber. A couple of slices a day can help prevent heart attacks and various diseases, different types of cancer, digestive problems, poor eyesight and hair loss.

Mango

This fruit is an absolute delight during summer. Apart from their distinctive flavour and smell, mangoes contain vitamins A, C, D, iron, potassium and calcium in abundance. Their high levels of pectin and fibre reduce cholestorel levels and the other nutrients control blood pressure and heart rate, and help strengthen your immunity. But remember not to overeat mangoes to avoid stomach problems.

Muskmelon

Considered to be the most nutrient-dense melon, a single serving of watermelon takes care of half our daily vitamin C and A needs. Muskmelons are also rich in lutein and zeaxanthin, which boost eyesight. The pulpy fruit also hydrates your body, replenishing the moisture lost due to the heat.

Plums

These soft, rounded fruits might be small, but they are a powerhouse of nutrients and dietary fibres, sorbitol and statins, which are great relievers of constipation and all sort of digestive problemsThey also protect your heart from high blood pressure and the chances of a stroke, while anthocyanins help reduce the probability of type-2 diabetes and breast cancer.



Peaches

Everyone’s favorite juicy fruit is pumped up with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. It is good for your eyesight and your skin, and you can even apply it directly on dark circles and wrinkles. Peaches also fight against toxins and extra pounds.

Litchi

The litchi is a glorious fruit and comes to us just in time for summer. Apart from the second highest concentration of polyphenols found in any fruit, litchis contain potassium that maintains sodium levels and helps maintain blood pressure levels, and vitamins C and B that have antioxidant properties and enhance immunity as well as help in producing red blood cells.

Cherries

Who doesn’t enjoy a bowl of cherries? This super fruit is great for enhancing sleep due to the presence of melatonin, it also reduces pain and joint soreness for those with arthritis or osteoporosis, and prevents diabetes. Cherries also aid your memory, and make for a great snack or dessert if you are watching your weight. Have a handful of cherries every day to get the best of what they offer.

Strawberries

This small red bulb is an excellent source of vitamin C, potassium, fibre and antioxidants. A cup of strawberries a day will aid your immune system, lower your cholesterol and regulate your blood pressure. If you are pregnant, strawberries contain folate, a B-vitamin that will enhance your baby’s development in the early stages of pregnancy.

So the next time you crave for some ice cream, look for these fruits instead.

(The author is a lifestyle coach and diet counselor.)