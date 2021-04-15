Here’s How To Workout And Eat Right During Ramadan
While intermittent fasting during Ramadan has a positive impact on the body, it hampers workout routines. Dr Sadia Chisty addresses this issue and shares tips on how to achieve a balance
Dietary habits of those who fast changes during this month, as breakfast, lunch and dinner are replaced with a pre-dawn mean called suhoor, post-sunset meal called (iftar) and dinner.
1) Is it okay to exercise while fasting? If yes, what is the best time to squeeze in a workout during Ramadan?
2) According to you what’s an ideal suhoor meal?
During suhoor fibre and protein rich foods should be consumed. This helps in increasing the satiety value of the meal. Eggs, curd, milk, whole cereals, pulses, chicken and fish can be incorporated to achieve this.
Good meal options for suhoor are-- Egg and roti with ghee / egg omelette with brown bread/ Couscous (dalia) with milk and dates/ chicken with whole wheat roti/ oats with milk
Preferred drinks—Lemonade/ Thandai/ Sattu/ Green tea/ Tea/ Coffee.
3) What’s an ideal iftar meal?
a) Wheat/Rice-brown bread sandwich/ Whole wheat cake/Idli
b) Fruits with boiled quinoa
c) Oats and cold milk with fruits/ Oats dosa
d) Poha- egg poha/ peanut poha/ sprouts poha
Pulses and other protein sources
a) Dal /Sprouts / Chana chaat/ Sprouts rolls/ Haleem/ Sattu
b) Tofu/Paneer- rolls/Sandwich/Salad
c) Chicken- rolls/Kababs
d) Boiled egg salad/ Egg custard / Egg sandwich / Egg pasta (whole wheat pasta)
e) Soya granules- stuffed in roti/ cutlet/ soyachops
Thandai/Milkshake/Curd/Buttermilk
Fruits
Drinks
It is important to note that diet is planned as per one’s requirement, routine, physical activity and appetite. Different people show different response to similar diets. However, the key to any diet lies in moderation and the portion size should be maintained if one wants to lose weight.
• Fasting causes one to crave for sweet and fried foods. To deal with this one can include steamed, grilled, boiled, baked foods in their meals. Fruits can be used to substitute sweets.
• Oil should be used minimally.
• In case of acidity, ice creams, cucumber with curd or cold milk with Roof Afza can be taken.
4) What impact does fasting have on the body?
Intermittent fasting (IF) has become vogue in the West since the last few years. But it has been part of our culture for a long time, whether be it during Navaratri or Ramadan. IF aids weight loss, increases metabolism and reduces insulin resistance. Research has established that fasting also helps contain bad cholesterol and maintains healthy triglycerides levels.
Many studies have also proven that fasting augments human growth hormones by manifold levels. This helps speed up the healing process after injury and helps repair muscle tissues after exercise. It also increases muscle mass and boosts metabolism.
5) Anything that should be avoided?
Avoid heavy meals, fried food, cream, refined four, refined sugar and processed foods. Don’t eat fruits and cooked foods at the same time. Do not drink excessive coffee as it can have a "diuretic effect" and cause dehydration. Do not use high fat salad dressings like mayonnaise, cream, salad oils etc. Do not overeat as it might cause your blood sugar levels to spike.
8) Any special dietary precautions we should take keeping the covid-19 pandemic in mind?
Building one’s immunity is a long process. One should include all food groups to strengthen one’s immunity.
Sample Menu
|
Time
|
Menu
|
Quantity
|
Sehri
|
Milk / tea/ green tea/ sattu
Chapati/Rice
Vegetable
Dal/Curd
Paneer / chicken/ egg
Or
Egg sandwich / veg + dal with roti/ milk with sevaiyyan and dates/ chicken biryani with raita
|
1 cup
2/3 chapati
1-2 bowl
1 bowl
1 bowl
|
Iftar
At least after half an hour
|
Dates + fruit salad/ chaat + mango shake/ thandai/ shikanji/ milk rooh afza/ coconut water + amla murabba+ almonds soaked
Boiled chana chaat/ bhelpuri/ Sandwich / roll/ cake/ oats cheela with lemon green tea/ tea/coffee
|
|
Dinner
8:30-10:00 pm
|
Rice/ Chapati
Vegetable
Dal/Curd
Paneer / chicken/ egg
|
1/2 chapati
1 bowl
1 bowl
1 bowl
|
After dinner
|
Buttermilk/nimbu paani/ kairi panna
|
1 glass