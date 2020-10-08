Healthy Snack/Lunch Recipes For Adolescents: Part2

Here are some freshly prepared recipes for underweight and obese adolescents.

Healthy Diet

Adolescence is a bridge between childhood and adulthood. During this period, adolescents attain their puberty.

Mild to moderate micronutrient deficiencies in adolescents can lead to impaired cognitive development, poor physical growth, increased morbidity and decreased work productivity in adulthood. Low calorie and protein intake may result in weight loss accompanying many health problems, such as fatigue, headaches, irritability, inability to concentrate; they are more likely to be ill and absent from school. On the other hand, adolescents consuming excess calories or having insufficient physical activity, may become obese with poor physical health, mental disorders, respiratory problems and glucose intolerance, all of which can track into adulthood.

Freshly Prepared Recipes For Under Weight Children:

Recipe 1: Potato Stuffed Parantha

Serving size: 1 medium

Ingredients

Wheat flour whole: 30 g

Potato, brown skin, big: 60 g

Onion, big: 15 g

Paneer: 30 g

Oil: 5 g

Condiments and Spices

Green chilli: 2 g

Salt to taste

Preparation time: 20-25 minutes

Method of preparation:

-Boil the potatoes, peel and mash them well.

-Add mashed paneer, chopped onion, salt and green chilli in the mashed potatoes.

-Make a stiff dough. Make a depression in the centre of the dough and fill in the above mixture.

-Roll into a flat round using oil.

-Serve hot with tomato-amla chutney

Recipe 2: Paneer Kathi Roll

Ingredients

Wheat flour whole: 20 g

Besan: 5 g

Paneer: 25 g

Sesame seeds, white: 3 g

Onion, big: 20 g

Carrot, red: 10 g

Oil: 10 g

Condiments and Spices

Salt to taste



Preparation time: 20-25 minutes

Method of preparation:

-Mix wheat flour and besan. Make a stiff dough.

-Roll into a flat round kathi and on hot griddle, greese kathi both sides using oil. Cook till golden brown at both

sides.

-Wash, peel and dice carrot. Chop onion finely.

-Roast sesame seeds. Mix them with mashed paneer and vegetables and add salt as per taste.

-Pour this mixture on top of the cooked kathi and make a roll



Recipe 3: Sago Cutlets

Servings: 2 cutlets

Ingredients

Potato, brown skin, big: 50 g

Sago: 20 g

Paneer: 20 g

Wheat flour, refined: 5 g

Oil: 10 g

Condiments and Spices

Green chilli: 3 g

Red chilli: 1/4 tsp

Salt: 1/2 tsp

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Method of preparation

-Boil potato, peel and mash.

-Soak sago for 30 minutes. Drain.

-Chop green chilli and mash paneer.

-Mix above ingredients with seasonings.

-Make a paste of refined flour with 5 ml water.

-Make cutlet shape and roll in refined flour paste.

-Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry.

-Serve hot with tomato-amla chutney

Freshly Prepared Recipes For Obese Students

Recipe 1: Sprouted Dal Parantha

Serving size: 1 medium

Ingredients

Wheat flour whole: 40 g

Green gram sprouts: 25 g

Onion, big: 20 g

Oil: 5 g

Condiments and Spices

Green chilli: 2 g

Coriander leaves: 5 g

Salt to taste

Preparation time: 20-25 minutes

Method of preparation

-Steam green gram sprouts for a few minutes. Mash a little.

-Add salt, coriander leaves, chopped onion and green chilli.

-Make a dough. Make a depression in the centre of the dough and fill in the above mixture.

-Roll into a flat round using oil.

-Serve hot with tomato-amla chutney.



Recipe 2: Poha

Serving size: 1 katora

Ingredients





Rice flakes: 40 g

Potato, brown skin, big: 10 g

Groundnut: 10 g

Carrot, red: 10 g

Onion, big: 20 g

Peas, green: 10 g

Oil: 5 g

Condiments and Spices

Green chilli: 2 g

Mustard seeds: 1/8 tsp

Red chilli: 1/8 tsp

Salt: 1/4 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/8 tsp

Lemon juice: 5 ml

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Method of preparation

-Boil, peel and cut potatoes into small pieces.

-Dice carrot and shell peas. Chop onion and green chilli.

-Roast groundnut.

-Wash rice flakes in a strainer. Allow it to drain.

-Heat oil, add mustard seeds. When they crackle, add groundnut and chopped onion. Fry to golden brown colour. Add vegetables. Fry for 2 minutes.

-Add rice flakes, red chilli and salt. Cook on slow fire for 2-3 minutes.

-Turn off gas and sprinkle green chilli and lemon juice and serve hot.

Recipe 3: Vegetable Upma

Serving size: 1 katora



Ingredients





Semolina (suji): 40 g

Groundnut: 10 g

Onion, big: 20 g

Carrot, red: 10 g

Peas, green: 10 g

Oil: 5 g

Condiments and Spices

Ginger, fresh: 3 g

Green chilli: 2 g

Mustard seeds: 1/8 tsp

Red chilli: 1/8 tsp

Lemon juice: 5 ml

Salt to taste

Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

Method of preparation

-Dice carrot and shell peas (green). Chop onion and green chilli.

-Roast groundnut and semolina in separate pan. Keep aside when done.

-Heat oil, add mustard seeds. When they crackle, add groundnuts and chopped onion. Fry to golden brown colour.

-Add vegetables, grated ginger and semolina. Fry for 2 minutes.

-Add water, red chilli and salt. Cook till the mixture is dry.

-Sprinkle green chilli and lemon juice and serve hot.

(courtesy: UNICEF)