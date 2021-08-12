The theme for IYD this year is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health”

INTERNATIONAL YOUTH DAY

Gen Z And Food Choice: What Are Millennials Thinking When It Comes To Diet And Nutrition

A deep dive into how our Gen Z, and especially our 16 to 25 year olds, are dealing with food.

On August 12, International Youth Day, 2021, we at POSHAN Outlook are focusing on young people and the food choices they are making today. In fact, the theme for IYD this year is “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” – making it appropriate to take a deep dive into how our Gen Z, and especially our 16 to 25 year olds, are dealing with food. How are they building their relationship with it, grappling with diet and nutrition, and more importantly, carving out new ways of being in a society where food cultures are deeply entrenched and a part of strong, daily behaviour and patterns? Here’s a quick look: