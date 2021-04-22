Representational Image

Food Consumption Post-vaccination

Our gut plays a crucial role in improving our immunity, here’s why you should start considering Covid-19 vaccine as an opportunity to kick-start a healthier regimen

Covid had a turnaround experience on each and everyone’s life. The relief is here. Vaccines are making sure every individual is safe and sound. Although it brings a cheer, there is no guarantee of not getting covid again if vaccinated. There may be certain side effects when one takes their vaccination.

A few of the quite well-known side effects are cold, fever, fainting, sore arm, weakness. These are mainly caused due to the dehydration in the body. So, it is essential to have a proper immune-boosting diet to avoid side effects and also prevent getting covid again.

Everyone would probably be wondering what is safe to eat. What are the healthy food options we can include in our diet? First and foremost, it is essential to choose anti-inflammatory foods to avoid inflammation.

70-80 % of our immune system is located in our gut. Gut plays a crucial role in improving our immunity so, it’s important to feed your gut with healthy foods such as vegetables, fruits, and wholegrain for improved immunity.

Food to be eaten post vaccination:

Chicken: Chicken broth is a highly anti-inflammatory food to be taken. Chicken helps to balance blood pressure, is safe for diabetic patients and also reduces heart related risks. Grilling, baking, or adding chicken to a gravy may be done two or three times a week. Chicken is a high source of protein which is a must to be included in our diet.

Egg: Eggs have the highest protein content, followed by chicken. Eggs contain essential amino acids that the body cannot synthesize and must obtain from diet. Whole eggs are one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, with a small amount of almost every nutrient you need. Eggs taken in any form add immunity.

Fish: Fish is highly anti-inflammatory, and fishes like salmon, mackerel, sardines, anchovies, and herring have the most anti-inflammatory omega-3s. 1-2 servings a week is more than enough to gain omega fatty acids.

Fruits: It is important to take a lot of fruits which are high in nutrients. It is necessary to have a balanced diet consisting of vitamins, proteins, and minerals. Fruits carry a lot of required nutrients for the body. Citrus fruits are pivotal food to be taken. Especially diabetic patients and those who have blood pressure should consume a lot of nutrient-filled fruits.

Vegetables: Fibre rich vegetablesare vital to eat post COVID vaccination. Fibre rich vegetables are crucial for a relaxed body and good immune system. The family of dark green leafy vegetables delivers many nutrients, such as vitamin A, vitamin C, antioxidants, fiber, folate, vitamin K, magnesium, calcium, iron, and potassium.

Spices: Spices naturally have immunity boosting properties and healing properties. Include pinch of turmeric, pepper, cinnamon, dry ginger, cumin seeds, fennel seeds powder with anti-inflammatory properties on food or consumed in tea. Drinking ginger tea with fennel seeds water would help to avoid nauseated feeling and improve gut health. It’s best to avoid eating processed food.

What should diabetic and Blood Pressure patients eat?

Post covid vaccination side effects are very prompt to affect people who have diabetes and Blood Pressure. Low blood sugar can also cause fainting. The following diet is recommended.

Eating whole meal in regular intervals helps regulate your blood sugar before and after vaccination.

Your best bet for blood sugar regulation is a combo of veggies, paired with lean protein.

Nutrients and fiber-rich carbs, and healthy fat are add-ons to your diet.

Consume plenty of fluids and high water content foods to prevent dehydration. Hydration can minimize the risk of side effects and help you feel better through the course of the vaccine

Vaccine side effects should go away within a few days. But healthy habits, like drinking more water and eating nutrient-rich meals, can bring lasting wellness benefits. Consider your vaccine as an opportunity to kick-start a healthier, more sustainable regimen if you've been stuck in a pandemic rut.

Along this healthy diet a sufficient amount of sleep is a must. Allowing our body to get rest also aids in preventing unnecessary body ailments.

Eat well, stay healthy and safe.