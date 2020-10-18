Fasting For Navratri? Read This

Navratri 2020: Here are some effective tips—and a recipe for those fasting during Navratri

Navratri 2020 Fasting

Tribhuvan Tiwari

Fasting has a lot of health benefits provided you don’t opt for intermittent fasting. Here are some effective tips that can help you stay healthy during fasting this Navratri:

Consume Lot of Fruits and Vegetables

When fasting, make sure you include a lot of fruits, vegetables and milk in your diet. This will help detoxify and clean your body. Avoid including greasy foods in your diet when fasting as it will only add to your calories.

Snack on Fruits, Dry fruits and Seeds mix

If you are hungry, avoid Trans Fatty Acids, like chips or other deep-fried foods. Snack on bananas, apples or oranges. Grab some dry fruits like pistachios, almonds and walnuts when you are hungry.

Stay hydrated

Ensure you stay hydrated in order to avoid health problems. When the fluid level in your body is high, you will stay active even when fasting. Always carry a bottle of water with you wherever you go and take small sips all day.

Avoid Overburdening

Don’t get stressed out when you are fasting. Also, avoid staying hungry for a long time when you are working. Always carry quick-healthy snacks in your bag to keep your energy level high.

Get Enough Rest

When you fast during Navratri, you tend to get tired easily. Make sure you get enough rest. Also practice yoga regularly to relax your mind and body.



Quick and Healthy Recipes For Navratri:

LOW FAT MAKHANA KHEER-

Ingredients:

1-litre milk

Half cup makhana

3 tbsp gur(jaggery) or 3tbsp khand

5-6 almonds

1tsp green cardamom powder



Method of Preparation:

-In a deep vessel, pour milk, and splitted makhanas (split makhanas into smaller pieces)

-Add and mix them together. m Let it cook on sim for about half to one hour without covering, till the milk boils down.

-Add Gur or khand and stir for a few minutes. Add all thedry fruits, cardamom powder and stir well.

*Serve hot or cold, as you prefer.

FALAHARI UTTAPAM-

Ingredients:

2 cups sanwa Millet (sama)

1 cup waterchest nut (singhada) flour

1/2 cup rajgira/ amaranth flour

1 1/2 cups curd (dahi)

1 tsp ginger green chilli paste

1/4 cup finely chopped cucumber

1 tbsp grated coconut

salt to taste

FOR TEMPERING -

2 tsp oil

2 tsp chopped green chillies

5-6 green curry leaves

2 tsp cumin seeds

Chilli powder to taste

Servings - 6 person

Method of Preparation

-Combine the flours, ginger-green chilli paste, curd, salt and mix well to make a smooth batter of pouring consistency.

-Keep aside for 15 minutes.

-For the tempering, heat the oil in a small pan and add the cumin seeds and green chillies.

-When the seeds crackle, add the curry leaves and red chilli powder and pour this tempering to the batter and mix well.

-Keep aside for 5 minutes.

-Add the cucumber, tomato , coconut and mix well.

-Heat a tava and when it is hot, wipe it with a wet cloth.

-Spread the thick layer of batter on the tawa and make a thin circle.

-Cook on a slow flame using little oil till it is cooked from both the sides.

-Serve hot with green chutney.

-Repeat with the remaining batter to make more uttapams.

(The author is a lifestyle coach and diet counsellor. She tweets @Bipasha1sugati))