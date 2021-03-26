Breastfeeding: Some Myths That Belong In The Garbage Dump

Did you know that not breastfeeding a child adds substantially to your garbage footprint?

We’ve all heard about the benefits of breastfeeding your child. But did you know that abstaining from breastfeeding actually increases the amount waste generated by the household?

Like any other packaged food, the production of baby food requires the use of plastics, paper and metal. Millions of labels and packets are discarded, creating a significant amount of paper and plastic waste. It also leads to a spike in the use of diapers, as the packaged food is not absorbed as easily as breast milk, which leads to babies excreting more.

But that does not mean we should blame the mothers who abstain from breastfeeding their children, because they could have several compelling reasons, including medical ones, for this.

As Adhunika Prakash from Breastfeeding Support for Indian Mothers (BSIM) puts it, “We do not believe that we are superior to mothers who do not breastfeed.”

Breastfeeding Support for Indian Mothers (BSIM) is a nationally and internationally recognized organization that believes in empowering women by providing them with support and information during their breastfeeding journey. Their Facebook community supports over 135000 individuals. Founded in 2013 when its founder - Adhunika Prakash - felt isolated during her breastfeeding journey, the Facebook site is run by a team of breastfeeding mothers who feel passionately about supporting other mothers on their breastfeeding journey.

Apart from the fact that breastfeeding, particularly during the first few weeks of a child’s birth gives it major nutritional and psychosocial benefits, it also builds immunity against various diseases and ailments, thus bringing down healthcare costs.

“Human milk is uniquely tailored to meet the nutrition needs of human infants. It has the appropriate balance of nutrients provided in easily digestible and bioavailable forms,”says the American Dietetic Association.

BSIM helps to busts some of the myths surrounding breastfeeding through their Facebook group.

Myth no 1: Babies born through caesarean births are not able to feed from their mother, as the body doesn’t produce milk. This is patently false. Myths like the mother not making enough milk for the baby, if the infant is crying or feeding often also need to be erased.

Some of the other common myths as listed by UNICEF include-

Exercising affects the taste of breast milk.

Babies who are breast fed tend to cling to the mother more

It is difficult for the baby to wean, if the infant has been breast fed for more than a year

Breastfeeding requires washing your nipples each time.

Other replacements cannot be used if the mother is planning on breastfeeding.

Not one of the above is true.

And if you needed any more reasons to justify the critical importance of breastfeeding, it also protects the mother from certain diseases like diabetes, breast and ovarian cancer, complications related to the heart and also relieves the mother from postpartum depression.

