A Few Berries A Day Keeps The Doctor Away

Berries deliver a bevy of benefits including better cognitive health, preventing cancer and lowering blood pressure

Along with being small delicious bursts of sweetness, berries are also considered as one of the richest source of antioxidant which is required by your body. It can be added to any meal of the day as a dessert, in a certain quantity which is required individually. According to the researches on these pops of nutrition, berries deliver a bevy of benefits, including bettering cognitive health, helping prevent cancer, and lowering blood pressure.

These vibrant, brightly colored berries provide some of the highest levels of nutrients, as antioxidants. These antioxidants hold good anti-inflammatory properties, which helps protect your body from disease as you age specially to maintaining your bone health. Thus it is considered a healthy part of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle for both prevention and treatment of chronic diseases like, arthritis, osteoporosis, neurological or central nervous system disease etc.

Each berry has its own nutritional benefits and values besides being a source of anti-oxidant, these are briefed below-

Goji berries- This contains high levels of vitamin A and zeaxanthin, both of which are important for eye health.

Overall benefits of berries



For better mental health - These compounds, found almost exclusively in berries, are known to cross the blood-brain barrier and locate themselves in learning and memory centers in the brain, thus maintaining the mental health.

(The author is a lifestyle coach and diet counselor. She tweets @Bipasha1sugati)