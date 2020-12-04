7 Diet And Other Tips For That Wedding Glow

Here are some tips to follow for staying healthy, happy and positive, despite of the cumbersome wedding planning

Wedding planning is a tedious process for everyone, especially for the groom/bride. People who are planning their wedding during the global health crisis amid Covid-19 are confronting to new stressful challenges. We often ignore our health due to last minute shopping and untimely meals, some people also forget to take proper rest. However, the primary focus for every person should always be health and wellbeing.

Here are some tips to follow for staying healthy, happy and positive, despite of the cumbersome wedding planning –

-Maintain your hydration level: Our body comprises of about 60% water, which is required for bodily functions such as transportation of nutrients, digestion, and to maintain body temperature as well as brain activity. It is important to retain a balance in water content as we often tend to lose it thorough sweating/urinary or respiratory loses. Drinking around 8-10 glasses of water every day is mandatory. Since preparation for a wedding needs a lot of outdoor travelling, therefore it is essential to keep a check on your hydration level. You can also use reminders.

-Take care of your meals- The tedious shopping task makes it essential to consume a healthy diet. Try and go for timely meals. – You can also carry some handy food from home whenever stepping out, for e.g. – vegetable or paneer wrap, humus/paneer/vegetable sandwich, boiled eggs / scrambled eggs with sauté vegetable in an air tight container. Try to go for packed and hygienic food only amid the pandemic situation.

-Do not forget to include natural immunity boosters: Take all measures to increase your immunity. Include atleast 1 portion of lemon water (200 ml) per day. Take 1 glass of kaada (use black pepper+ ginger+ tulsi+ saunf + cinnamon) per day (either day / night). Else, you can take 1 glass of milk – add a pinch of turmeric and ¼ tsp of ashwagandha and let it boil in milk. Let it cool down a bit and consume it lukewarm. This is recommended to all individuals.

-Munch some snacks between meals: Try roasted makhanas/ chana / seed mixes / fresh fruits or vegetable salad. These are all good for snacking in between and to munch on. It is always advised to maintain a gap of 2 hrs between your meal to boost up your metabolism.

-Daily stretching and yoga –A 15-minute workout in the form of Morning stretching and Yoga help to relax your muscles and start afresh. It keeps you active and energetic for the whole day. Taking a detox water like saunf water/ fenugreek seeds water/ cumin water act as the best start for the day.

-Plenty of sleep- many couples are so stressed up with all the preparation and arrangement of wedding that they end up sleeping very less or with a lot of tension in their heads. In order to get relief from stress and rejuvenate your body, get at least 6-7 hrs of sound sleep.

-Cut down on alcohol: Couples attend various parties with their close kins during the wedding season and indulge in excessive alcohol consumption. Try to avoid /reduce the alcohol intake as it results into dehydration.

-Include good amount of antioxidants: Want that bridal glow? Start consuming antioxidants to get that glow on your skin. They also help to hydrate your skin. Fruits like guava/papaya/cherries/blueberries/cranberries are considered a good source of antioxidant which helps to maintain skin health.

(The author is a lifestyle coach and diet counsellor. She tweets @Bipasha1sugati)