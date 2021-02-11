7 Women, 6 Days And A Bike Rally To Promote Hygiene And Health

The ‘Love For Kids Bike Rally’ from Gurugram to Amravati has been organized by Reckitt Benckiser in association with Plan International (India Chapter)

Seven women bikers are set to embark on a seven-day ‘Love For Kids Bike Rally’, organized by Reckitt Benckiser in association with Plan International (India Chapter) to generate awareness about the success of their ‘Reach Each Child’ programme and celebrate the spirit of motherhood.

The bike rally will start from Gurugram on February 14 and conclude at Amaravati in Maharashtra on February 19 covering 1593 kilometers via Gwalior, Indore and Nandurbar. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg will flag off the rally from his residence at 10:30 am on February 14.

While the ‘Reach Each Child’ programme was conceptualized by the Reckitt Benckiser in 2018-19 to address the complex problem of under-nutrition in hard to reach communities, the India Chapter of Plan International has been its implementing partner, helping to shape the impact with their on-ground expertise to better fit the community.

The programme is now being piloted in the districts of Amravati and Nandurbar, Maharashtra.

The ‘Love For Kids Bike Rally’ is a joint initiative of the Reckitt Benckiser and the Plan International to energize and support the ‘Reach Each Child Programme’ as it enters in a new phase. The bike rally seeks to highlight how ‘Reach Each Child’ programme has been enabling mothers to lead the way, and ensure hygiene and good nutrition for their children’s good health and well-being, complimenting the aim of Poshan 2.0.

Women bikers participating in the rally are Priti Saraswat, a Travel Designer; Riya Yadav, a student pursuing Masters in Political Science; Shraddha Saxena, a Logo Designer; Shrayanka Yadav, a Product Consultant with the Adobe; Geeta Batra, an IT and Telecom Professional; Megha Sharma, Journalism and Mass Communication and a Content creator; and Megha Shishodia, a Marketing professional and a Fashion Designer.

During their brief halt in Gwalior and Indore, they will be welcomed and introduced to the local authorities and dignitaries at separate events. ‘Gear Up Bikes’, caps with logos of ‘Basega Swasth India’ with a message of good hygiene and nutrition will be distributed among the children at these events before the bike rally moves on for its next destination.



At Nandurbar in Maharashtra, an event will be organized on February 17 to welcome the women bikers and various dignitaries. The Hon'ble Gurdian Minister, Member of Parliament, MLAs and other dignitaries will address the event, scheduled to start at 10.30 am at Collectorate Hall. Senior officials of the Reckitt Benckiser, Plan India and VSTF will be present on the occasion.

Ravi Bhatnagar, Director External Affairs and Partnerships- AMESA, Reckitt Benckiser, will also address the event and hand over soap and catalogue of ‘Bike Ambulance’ to the district magistrate on the occasion.

The bike rally will be flagged off at Nandurbar for Amaravati at 7.30 am on February 18. The rally will reach Amravati on February 19.

At Amravati, women bikers will be welcomed by Kala Jattha folk dance artists. An event will be organized at the Planning Office Hall at 10.30 am to conclude the rally. Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur and other dignitaries will address the event. Women bikers will share their experience.

Bhatnagar, a senior official of the Reckitt Benckiser, will also address the event, and hand over soap and catalogue of ‘Bike Ambulance’ to the district magistrate on the occasion.